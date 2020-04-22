Woman Who 'Regrets' Not Getting an Abortion Refuses to Meet the Now Adult She Gave Up for Adoption

"Even the idea of pregnancy grosses me out, and I tried to survive by pretending it wasn't real," she admitted.

So with the support of her then boyfriend and parents, she hid the pregnancy from her classmates and graduated. She feigned a "sabbatical" of her "traveling" and finished out her pregnancy.

"The actual birth was 100% horror fuel to me, and I had nightmares for years," she said.

The adoption was handled through an official agency and was meant to be a closed one. She knew nothing, except that it was a healthy girl and that they gave her to adoptive parents in another city.