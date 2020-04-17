17 Hilarious Tweets From Parents About Being Stuck at Home With Their Kids

Image: iStock

It's strange times out there and one of the strangest parts of it is all us parents are stuck at home with our kids, ALL EVER LOVING DAY. That's right. 24/7 for weeks — nay, months — on end. No school, no activities, and not even lots of outside time, with no definitive end in sight.

So what's a parent to do that's losing their mind, slowly but surely? Tweet, of course! In the age of self-isolation, Twitter has just been teeming with nuggets of joy and hilarity from parents everywhere. After all, what else do parents have time for than to steal a minute in the bathroom alone to shoot out a quick Tweet? Not much, that's what. So take a few minutes alone today and read these so-relateable-it-hurts tweets from other parents reminding us that we are not alone in this chaos we currently call life stuck at home with kids.



