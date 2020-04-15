Single Mom Brilliantly Silences Strangers Shaming Parents for Bringing Kids to the Grocery Store

MaryAnn Fausey Resendez/Facebook
in 2020, grocery shopping has become an Olympic sport. As much as possible people are trying to avoid going to the store -- they are ordering curbside pick up, staying up until 3 am to score a delivery, and even then sometimes it just isn't enough. Unfortunately if you need food, you have to don your gloves, face mask and brave the outdoors. And for parents who are single or who have essential worker partners, sometimes they are forced to bring their young children along.
Unfortunately the current situation hasn't changed how quick people are to judge. So one mom took some "preventative" measures before her trip.
MaryAnn, a Texas firefighter, tattoo artist and owner of Lady Ink Empire Tattoo & Piercing Studios shared the photo with a message.
"The sign I made her wear because I just know some [expletive] will take a picture & talk [expletive] on social media, not knowing all the facts."
And it is sad to say, she's probably right.
Hundreds of other single mothers shared their grocery store horror stores in the comments.
"I dare someone say something to me if I have to take my child to the market with me cause I have no other choice. And let someone suggest I leave my 6 year old alone..." wrote one fellow single mother.
Some commended the mother of doing as best as she could for her little one.
"Thank you for protecting her because you have no choice but to take her with you," wrote one Facebook user. "I see people all the time with their kids out running around crazy touching everything and no mask."
Of course, there were a few judgey people in the thread, so MaryAnn followed up with her long process of how she grocery shops as safely as possible.
How about during this time, we at least try to assume everyone is acting with the best intentions -- especially fellow moms.
Right now we could all use a little extra love and care. And here;s to hoping we can all find it in each other.
