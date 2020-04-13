Finding yourself inside with the kids a lot recently? It happens to all of us and when it does, it’s hard to know what to do to keep them entertained. When weather or circumstances prevent little ones from playing outside things can get a little hectic. It’s hard for kids to not run and play off all of that energy outside. But there are many ways to entertain kids without a backyard. Parents just have to get a little creative.

It’s ok. Everyone’s going to be okay. It’s fine to just slow down sometimes. Instead of feeling like there is no air to breathe or no place to go, parents can step back and look at as a chance to get a new perspective. An opportunity to be present in a world where life is always moving fast and childhood only lasts 18 years and then they’re gone.

Not having space outside for kids to run around and use their imagination is difficult but it definitely isn’t the end of the world. Here are 16 ways to entertain kids without a backyard.