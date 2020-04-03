Mom Wants To Change Cultural Spelling of Adopted Daughter's Name But People Think She's Being 'Selfish'



@Olha_Tsiplyar via Twenty20

As a parent, choosing your child’s name is one of your first big decisions. When you're an adoptive parent, opening your heart to a child who already has a name, the decision can be a little more challenging. Although there's no rule of thumb for naming adoptive children, there are some things for parents to think about. The choice is ultimately up to the new parents, who will likely also think of the child's feelings too. Changing their last name is a given, but any changes to the first name should be carefully considered.

In trying to put the child's feelings first, according to Jennifer Traficanti, director of child services of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange, parents should ask themselves the following: Am I considering a name change because it makes me feel more comfortable?

One mom writes on Reddit about a similar situation with her adoptive daughter. She and her husband want to change the spelling of their daughter's name to an Americanized spelling. The mom's cousin, who is also adopted, says it's wrong to change the spelling because it's like denying the baby's culture.



