Mom Ready To Return to Work Says Fiancé & Family Think It's a 'Waste of Time'

iStock
Some of us are wholly satisfied being stay at home mothers. There's absolutely nothing wrong with that. For others however, to get a fuller fulfillment, they may need to have a professional life, and frankly there isn't anything wrong with that either.
One mom on Reddit is having a tough time convincing her husband and family of that and getting the support she needs to return to the workforce.
-
"I quit my job over three years ago to be a SAHM," wrote the mom. "We’ve since had another baby in that time, and our kids are now 2 and 3."
-
Everything they said was pretty degrading and hurtful.
-
-
People thoroughly agreed that mom was in the right here, but out of the cirticism she received, her future husband's was most disheartening.
"Most of that you can just ignore, but your fiancé saying 'I’m not splitting childcare with you' would be a serious deal-breaker for me," said one reader. "I've made career sacrifices because it made financial sense for us and I'm ok with it, but we would be having a serious fucking sit down talk if he ever said something like that to me. You matter, your mental health matters, your dreams and future prospects matter, and you deserve a partner who can recognize, respect, and support that."
-
On other dad, who is the primary working in his relationship even shared the same sentiment.
"My wife is a SaHM, but we made that decision together, because my career happened to pay substantially more, and I still feel guilty about it," on dad shared. "I take as much of the childcare load as I can manage around my professional workload, and I would do more if I could. If breaking even were an option right now, hiring help so she could work... absolutely, yes."
-
-
The mom and wife ultimately shared she was laying out some terms for him.
"He legitimately pouted about it," the mom shared. "I told him that he would be splitting 50/50 childcare costs with me, or he could pay child support AND 50/50 childcare costs...He didn’t really say anything after that."
Boom. This mama knows what she wants and needs and props to her for making sure that's known.
Share this Story