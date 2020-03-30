Kid's 'Solution' to No Toilet Paper Has Parents Repulsed -- But Not Surprised

Though the original post left a lot to the imagination, the parent cleared up the story behind it deeper in the thread.

"My daughter is one of those kids who would rather die than poop, so she was on Miralax to help make things easier for her," she wrote. "She would still hold it in until she couldn’t anymore, resulting in some really massive [expletive]."

Usually, the parent could see it coming and get her to the potty before it became an issue, but this one happened during/right after her nap. and I was on the main floor. The little girl was just under 2 at the time and not completely potty trained yet when she was awoken by the need to go.

"She had enough sense to tell me right away, but instead of calling out to me from her room, she came scooting down the stairs to find me. This was the result. Luckily (and unluckily), this was brand new, stain-resistant carpet."