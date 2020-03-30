As a Mom & ER Nurse on the Front Lines, Your Biggest Fear Is My Reality



This essays was submitted anonymously by an ER nurse on the front lines. It's been edited for length and clarity by Lauren Gordon.



My biggest fear, every day, is that myself, my husband, or my 7-month-old baby will die.

I am scared and as an ER nurse, not much scares me. I laugh at contact precautions for MRSA, because I’ve been caring for that person for hours. Flu positive -- they've coughed in my face in triage, where I’m not allowed to wear a mask for fear of alarming patients. I can tell you what we’ll do if you come to my ER with belly pain, and I can specify based on the “quadrant” and whether you’re puking, pooping, menstruating, or not. I'm confident in my job, and good at it.

But this? I’m at a loss for this.