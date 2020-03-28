MIL Refuses to Call Granddaughter by Her 'Ugly' Name

The mom-to-be was looking for advice on what she should do in this situation, and people offered their opinions.

One person offered this advice: “If she keeps it up or makes up a nickname, just keep correcting her.” And says every time the grandma uses a nickname, to re-correct her with the baby’s actual name.

“Or take it further, narcs hate to be called out on imperfections, so you say, ‘MIL, your memory seems to be faulty. We keep telling you her name, and it seems like you're forgetting. Are you feeling okay? When was your last check up?”

Another commenter says, “She sounds terrible. And it does sound like she's doing it on purpose. I wouldn't confront her about anything at this point. It's so petty it isn't worth acknowledging. But if she does come up with a nickname you don't like, be ready to shut her down about it.”