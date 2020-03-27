Wife Doesn't Want Stepkids in the House After Spring Break Partying & Dad Thinks She's 'Insane'

iStock
When thousands of young people flocked to Miami, despite the growing spread of the coronavirus, people were horrified. Here were tons of young people flouting the advice of medical experts who preached social distancing and safer at home orders to party one last time. To many, it was infuriating. But for one woman the issue hit too close to home. In a post on Reddit, she explained that her three adult stepkids had come home from their own spring break plans -- and she is freaked.
Her three stepkids all went on vacation to different locations.
And her stepson and his girlfriend have even been staying with them.
Which is a LOT considering his girlfriend was "in Florida partying just five days ago."
Which would be bad ... until you read about her stepdaughter.
She's in school for nursing -- so she both partied during spring break and has been working in hospitals.
"She showed up to stay in our spare bedroom and to study," she wrote. "She was eating out of our bag of chips, etc."
The problem is that their father is totally treating it like it's NBD.
The original poster decided to get some fresh air and go out for a hike -- and was less than thrilled with her husband's plans for the day.
"He told me he was having all of them over for a big lunch," she wrote. And when she voiced her concerns he told her she was "insane" for worrying that they were infected.
Not to mention, they live in a location that's currently on home lockdown.
But she still isn't sure who's right and who's wrong. "Would like to know your thoughts and what is reasonable during this time," she asked fellow Redditors.
Commenters were shocked that her husband was being so cavalier with their health.
"Your partner is a fool," one commenter wrote. "ANYONE CAN BE INFECTED. What part of STAY HOME does he not understand? That means everyone stay home in their home, not yours."
"Your partner is being an idiot and his kids doubly so," another person agreed.
"They were all foolish enough to go on spring break in the middle of a pandemic knowing that there was a pandemic and that people should be staying home," a third person agreed. "They are posing a risk not just to you but everyone since they need to be is isolation at the moment. They are old enough to know that and you partner should know that as well."
Others thought she was being irrational.
"Everyone will get this COVID-19 one way or another," one person stated.
Unfortunately for the OP's husband, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that we ALL need to be practicing social distancing.
According to the CDC, "The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus." And because the virus is spread from person-to-person, it advises we all stay 6 feet apart from one another. Unfortunately for the stepmom, an update to her original post seems to indicate that this will be an uphill battle.
"[Her partner and his kids] think they are immune apparently," she wrote. "Plus, his father and their grandfather is a doctor and told them that this is very overblown and that he disagrees with this as a whole ... and everyone should get back to normal behavior soon. He says this should be population control."
It seems like the best thing this Redditor can do is disinfect her home regularly, keep herself distant from her family members, and remind them all that the only way we are going to flatten the curve is by staying at home to keep one another safe.
