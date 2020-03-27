Wife Doesn't Want Stepkids in the House After Spring Break Partying & Dad Thinks She's 'Insane'

Commenters were shocked that her husband was being so cavalier with their health.

"Your partner is a fool," one commenter wrote. "ANYONE CAN BE INFECTED. What part of STAY HOME does he not understand? That means everyone stay home in their home, not yours."

"Your partner is being an idiot and his kids doubly so," another person agreed.

"They were all foolish enough to go on spring break in the middle of a pandemic knowing that there was a pandemic and that people should be staying home," a third person agreed. "They are posing a risk not just to you but everyone since they need to be is isolation at the moment. They are old enough to know that and you partner should know that as well."