I'm the Mom of a Toddler, and I Was Diagnosed With Coronavirus

So, while I hope we all stay healthy, if anybody does have the same experience, I have put together my advice on how to parent with the coronavirus:

1. If both parents have it -- tag-team! This might be a basic parenting rule, but it's important now more than ever. If one of you is having an upswing moment, take that time to give the kids a meal, a bath, or play a game. Also, tag-team so you can get some sleep. If one of us is having a rough night, the other does bedtime and the morning.

2. When you are feeling good, do something fun! Conor and I have been working on an art project, making letters out of foam. If I feel up to it, we do just a couple more. Today, we hope to make cookies. Sometimes we play a game. It might only be for 15 minutes, but those 15 minutes make a big difference!

3. Throw screen-time and TV rules out the window. We have watched more TV and iPad in the last two weeks, but it has also given my husband and me the time to rest. We get some time to lie down, rest, and hydrate, and not run around after a toddler. We are also trying to watch family shows and movies, so while it might be a passive activity, we are still all doing it together.

4. Give lots of attention and reassurances. We have a particularly emotionally aware and sensitive toddler, and several times when he has had tantrums he has expressed that he doesn’t want Mommy and Daddy to be sick. I think he feels nervous, because it's not usually something that he sees. Right now, we don’t have a choice. So we tell him that we are getting better and give him lots of attention. We also let him be part of the process by helping take our temperatures and bring us juice. Having some control has helped him feel as if he is part of the process of us getting better.

5. Check the kids' temperature -- but not too much! One of the biggest anxieties is that our son will get it, too. But the doctor also assured us that if kids get it, they have been doing extremely well. So, I am trying to monitor him without freaking him out too much.

6. Lean on your family, friends, and neighbors. We have had multiple offers to drop off groceries. We have gotten fruit snacks and waffles for Conor. While it is usually hard for me to accept help, believing I can do it on my own, in this case, I realize that I can’t do it at all. I need my friends, my village and my support -- for physical help, but also for the emotional help.