I'm the Mom of a Toddler, and I Was Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Stacey Cochrane Photography
The symptoms arrived overnight without warning and seemingly out of nowhere.
My husband, Andy, went to sleep with a faint tickle in his throat -- nothing even worth mentioning. He woke from a feverish sleep with the chills, and I immediately grabbed the thermometer: 101 degrees F. We furiously looked up the symptoms of COVID-19, looking for something to tell us that this was an ordinary cold or seasonal flu. He had every single sign of the flu with one terrifying exception that pointed to the coronavirus: tightness in his chest.
We called his doctor, hoping to get a test and guidance. They told Andy not to come in; there are no tests for any but the most extreme cases. They said that if he couldn’t breathe to go to the hospital, but otherwise isolate, rest, and hydrate. The nurse said, “Good luck,” as she hung up.
I had been stocking up on nonperishable items for weeks, but I quickly filled an order for meat, eggs, veggies, milk, and other perishables.
I grabbed the nearest thermometer, and the 100.4 degree reading made me question if I was starting my own fight with COVID-19.
When I got there, I pulled back into the alley and texted him that I had arrived.
On Monday night, after three days of anxiously waiting, I was texting the doctor about losing my sense of smell and taste, when he called me.
So what is it like to have two parents sick, one with a confirmed case of coronavirus, and a healthy toddler?
So, while I hope we all stay healthy, if anybody does have the same experience, I have put together my advice on how to parent with the coronavirus:
In the end, these are strange times. It has been a tough two weeks, and when we can step outside, it will be a beautiful and glorious day.
But, until that day comes, don’t forget to write a text message, send an email, make a phone call, and connect with someone you haven’t talked to in a long time.
The positive side of this is all of the help we have gotten from people and some virtual strangers. I did an "Ask Me Anything" on a local mom's Facebook page and got more than 100 comments, most of them telling me I was brave for sharing my story, but more importantly, offering to drop off food, toys, medicine -- anything that we needed. I'm also posting updates on my Instagram feed. So while getting coronavirus has been hard, difficult, and tiring, there have been positive sides, too.
