Mom Has a Message About All of the 'Mommy Wine' Jokes During Self-Isolation: It's Not Funny

I turned more and more to the TV to entertain my kids so I could sleep off the hangover. And I finally came to terms with the realization that parenting was not an invitation to over-consume. The popular "mommy needs wine" dialogue us moms all laughed at and re-shared on social media is mostly just justification to over-indulge. And it was dangerous.



Even after being sober two years, I'm a week into self-isolating with my family and the new message across social media is hard to ignore: "Mommy needs alcohol to survive COVID-19." The message is everywhere: "Stock up on your wine! Wine delivery for the win. Is it too early to drink?" There's even been the creation of the "quarantini" -- a martini that you drink alone in your home.

