Being a Working Mom Right Now Is Learning to See the Forest Through the Trees

I have a Ruggable rug, you know the kind you can throw in the washer? I was recently rolling it out, and I got hit with a weird feeling.

I looked at my husband and said:

"I'm so thankful for this rug."

His eyes flashed with panic, for a split second I think he thought I had already cracked. He warily responded:

"Uh, me too? It's nice?"

I kicked aside the bag of blocks next to me as I got up and explained:

"Before all of this, I don't think I really thought about our rug, or all of the really nice things we have in this house. If things get really serious, like Walking Dead serious, things like this rug are going to be so frivolous."

And I started looking around my house, like, really looking, and saw so much beauty in so many simple things.

I'm also so aware of the importance of connections outside my husband and child.

On Monday, I FaceTimed my best girlfriends after we put our babies to bed and we talked with glasses of wine in hand about everything from COVID-19 to our favorite Netflix binges. We regularly text all day, but now it feels especially important have actual face-t-face time (so to speak). And we took time because we had it, and it was honestly the nicest way to spend a weeknight.

