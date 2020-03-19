Being a Working Mom Right Now Is Learning to See the Forest Through the Trees

-
Like many other mothers, I find myself keenly aware of the dichotomy of being an employee and a mother.
Though New Jersey daycares are currently still open, we decided socially distancing our slobbering, sweet, and slightly asthmatic son was the best call. So for three days, I've been typing with one hand while the other rubs a small back. I'm taking meetings between finding the right episode of the Bumble Nums, and getting the Goldfish snack, NOT the yucky pretzels. I'm sneaking away to do work while my toddler catches me and gives a guttural cry of "no work, need huggies" as I pry his chubby fingers from my shoulders while shifting into data analysis
It's incredibly stressful. While I think everyone is giving one another as much grace as we can, it's hard to switch mindsets where you were able to be more present for one thing at a time.
And while it feels like the world around me is crumbling, I find my breath taken away daily at the small miracles.
I have a Ruggable rug, you know the kind you can throw in the washer? I was recently rolling it out, and I got hit with a weird feeling.
It's been especially eyeopening as a working mom, who regularly Monday through Friday dropped her kid off and focused on work.
In the interest of full transparency, I had a small panic attack on day two.
After tucking my son into his crib, I collapsed on the couch and devoured all the COVID-19 news my eyes could scan. Death toll, while still small, rose. People still heading to bars, hoarding food. More layoffs, more restrictions. I had the realization that there was no way we'd make it out of this wholly unscathed. The thought paralyzed me. It wasn't my own mortality that necessarily worried me, it was that in the wide spread pandemic it hit me that there was no way I'd skirt this tragedy without knowing someone effected by it. Of all the other things my older millennial self has seen, this is the one where I (and all of us) have been in such close proximity to real danger and potential heartache. Between that, balancing a full time job and caring for my now-home-24/7-toddler, it all got very overwhelming very fast.
The distance between myself, my family, my loved ones, and this very real, very aggressive pandemic is entirely tangible.
But I still felt pretty guilty for despairing, considering there is so much I have to be grateful for.
