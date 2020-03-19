Being a Working Mom Right Now Is Learning to See the Forest Through the Trees

Lauren Gordon
Lauren Gordon
Lauren Gordon
Being a Mom

Working mom
Lauren Gordon

It's a funny thing to be present in a moment that you know is going to change the rest of your life. Often times we only see the significance of an event in hindsight. But I feel like I am acutely aware of how each day that passes shapes both the distant and immediate future.

  • Like many other mothers, I find myself keenly aware of the dichotomy of being an employee and a mother. 

    Though New Jersey daycares are currently still open, we decided socially distancing our slobbering, sweet, and slightly asthmatic son was the best call. So for three days, I've been typing with one hand while the other rubs a small back. I'm taking meetings between finding the right episode of the Bumble Nums, and getting the Goldfish snack, NOT the yucky pretzels. I'm sneaking away to do work while my toddler catches me and gives a guttural cry of "no work, need huggies" as I pry his chubby fingers from my shoulders while shifting into data analysis 

    It's incredibly stressful. While I think everyone is giving one another as much grace as we can, it's hard to switch mindsets where you were able to be more present for one thing at a time.

    And while it feels like the world around me is crumbling, I find my breath taken away daily at the small miracles. 

    • Advertisement

  • I have a Ruggable rug, you know the kind you can throw in the washer? I was recently rolling it out, and I got hit with a weird feeling. 

    outside
    Lauren Gordon

    I looked at my husband and said:

    "I'm so thankful for this rug."

    His eyes flashed with panic, for a split second I think he thought I had already cracked. He warily responded:

    "Uh, me too? It's nice?"

    I kicked aside the bag of blocks next to me as I got up and explained:

    "Before all of this, I don't think I really thought about our rug, or all of the really nice things we have in this house. If things get really serious, like Walking Dead serious, things like this rug are going to be so frivolous."

    And I started looking around my house, like, really looking, and saw so much beauty in so many simple things. 

    I'm also so aware of the importance of connections outside my husband and child. 

    On Monday, I FaceTimed my best girlfriends after we put our babies to bed and we talked with glasses of wine in hand about everything from COVID-19 to our favorite Netflix binges.  We regularly text all day, but now it feels especially important have actual face-t-face time (so to speak). And we took time because we had it, and it was honestly the nicest way to spend a weeknight.

  • It's been especially eyeopening as a working mom, who regularly Monday through Friday dropped her kid off and focused on work. 

    art baby
    Lauren Gordon

    Although it's been so hard focusing, there are so many small moments I am savoring. For one, I've never spent time taking a walk during the day or sitting outside. When spending time with my son, it was usually just relaxing and surviving, but now that I am forced to slow down, I'm soaking up so many precious moments.

    I'm also coming to the heartbreaking realization about how much I was missing. I learned my not even 2-year-old kid doesn't just know fun things like colors and shapes, he's an insanely fast learner. I always get sent home with a bucket of art projects from daycare, but I didn't realize how much he loves doing them until we did them regularly at home together. 

    In the midst of all of this chaos and turmoil, the universe is gifting me some time I never would have had otherwise. And I can't help but be thankful for that -- It's like being able to see the forest through the trees for the first time. 

  • In the interest of full transparency, I had a small panic attack on day two.

    After tucking my son into his crib, I collapsed on the couch and devoured all the COVID-19 news my eyes could scan. Death toll, while still small, rose. People still heading to bars, hoarding food. More layoffs, more restrictions. I had the realization that there was no way we'd make it out of this wholly unscathed. The thought paralyzed me. It wasn't my own mortality that necessarily worried me, it was that in the wide spread pandemic it hit me that there was no  way I'd skirt this tragedy without knowing someone effected by it. Of all the other things my older millennial self has seen, this is the one where I (and all of us) have been in such close proximity to real danger and potential heartache. Between that, balancing a full time job and caring for my now-home-24/7-toddler, it all got very overwhelming very fast. 

    The distance between myself, my family, my loved ones, and this very real, very aggressive pandemic is entirely tangible. 

  • But I still felt pretty guilty for despairing, considering there is so much I have to be grateful for. 

    Lauren Gordon

    The truth is I feel all of this while firmly standing in a privileged position. I'm still employed, I have an involved and active partner to help wrangle my son daily, and food in my cabinets. It's a lot more than most people have. 

    There are so many men and women who still aren't getting this time, and the prospect of slowing down isn't on the table any time soon. From the nurses on the ER front lines to the ones hanging bags of chemo, worried about their immunocompromised patients. To the service workers making parts for hospital beds, and bagging groceries. From the top lawmakers  to the legal assistance who still have to show up to court. Not to mention the parents now home without jobs. 

    But no matter what our situations are, each of our fears and joys are valid. It is abundantly clear that we are all going to be evolving in an endless amount of ways. The most we can do is take it day by day as we figure out our new normal. 

    No matter what we're dealing with, one thing is universally true for parents everywhere: We are all hugging our babies a bit closer each night (after we've washed our hands).

    We're in this together, even though we are apart. 

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement