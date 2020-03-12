Man Refuses to Let Pregnant Woman 'Cut' In Front of Him After She Barges Into Men's Bathroom



iStock

Ask any pregnant woman and she will tell you one of the most touch-and-go parts of pregnancy was her bladder. She'd be bumpin' along when suddenly wham! baby shifted and it felt like a 2 ton boulder was pressing on her kidneys. When you're pregnant and you gotta go, you gotta go now.

But when one pregnant woman rushed to cut a spot in line for a chance to pee, one male coworker with some intestinal issues wasn't having it. And now he wants to know if it was "messed up" of him to deny the pregnant woman first access to the stall.