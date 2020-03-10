Mom Says School Forced Boy With Autism To Invite 3 Bullies to Birthday Party & It Blew Up

The mom explained that she got a call from her son's teacher and was asked to come in, figuring the defensive mom wanted to talk about the incident.

Instead, the teacher reminded her about the invite-all policy and the idea of stopping kids from feeling excluded -- but she kicked out three kids.



"Over the phone I tell her that they were bullying my kid," the mom explained. "She says 'and you as an adult felt the appropriate response was to bully them?' I responded that as they reduced my son to tears I felt it was appropriate to ask them to leave. Teacher then says not to be surprised when my son is excluded from something."

The mom, who is also a teacher, was genuinely confused about what to do next.



"A solid 50% of me wants to go in there and ask why the [expletive] these kids were allowed to bully my son but he still has to include them and the other half of me is saying I need to calm down... if I spoke to any parent like that I'd be out of a job, so I am genuinely unsure about my next move."