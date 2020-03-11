Heartless MIL's Reaction to Woman's Newly Shaven Head for Chemo Is Next-Level Cruel

The problem is, she claims her MIL sort of believes that she's immune to getting sick herself.

Because the grandmother has no family history of cancer, she apparently believes there's no risk that she could get cancer herself. But as the poster pointed out, she also had no family history of cancer -- and yet, here she is.

"This is a nasty trait of my MIL," the poster continued. "Whenever she sees someone with a disability or someone who because of a health condition visually looks different than others, or just someone who has a major illness, she often sneers and comments that this person must have done this or that to end up in that condition and it’s their own fault."

Naturally, the poster is well aware that this is far from the truth.

"Today you’re healthy and tomorrow you might not be able to get out of bed," she wrote. "MIL’s so sure she’s going to be fine at all times and that her health is the strongest of them all. It’s like diseases don’t exist to her, it’s something that happens to everyone else, but her."