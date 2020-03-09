Woman Wonders if She Broke ‘Dress Code’ While Visiting a New Mom Who Cried Over Her Outfit

It's been two days since Crop Top-Gate, and the woman still isn't sure if she really did anything wrong.

On the one hand, she says she "genuinely didn't think anything of it" when she got dressed to go visit her friend -- especially because she has a bunch of cropped T-shirts at home.

"But I also have plenty of tops that are longer too," the woman shared.



On the other hand, she's seen how sensitive her friends have been about their post-baby bodies in the past.

"I remember when one of our other friends celebrated fitting back into her pre-pregnancy jeans and another friend who had her baby just a few months before jeans-friend ran to the toilet to cry," she recalled.

"So I'm wondering if I should have known how sensitive a subject this is for women who have given birth?" she asked. "My friends all know that I'm not interested in having children, so maybe I should be more considerate to the cons of parenthood as I'll never have to deal with them? I really don't know."