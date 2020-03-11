Getting My Father Convicted for Sexual Abuse Is the Hardest Thing I've Done & I'd Do It All Over Again

Deanna Hynes
Trigger warning: Content contains explicit details of sexual abuse, incest, and child abuse. This story was written by Deanna Hynes and edited by Lauren Gordon for length and clarity.
My name is Deanna Hynes and first and foremost, I am a survivor.
I was the fourth born in my family out of five children. My eldest sister, who is eight years my senior, remembers her first experience of sexual abuse by our father at 3 years old. When she was around 6, there was a DCFS report that included allegations against our father for sexual abuse. This was the first time on record that my mother was made aware of my father's abuse. When I was born two years after that, I entered into an established chaotic and sexually abusive household.
-
My parents were not good with finances, though they both worked.
-
There are two instances I do remember, and ultimately the ones that would be my father's downfall.
In 1997, after a daddy-daughter dance, my father abused me. I remember thinking how uncomfortable I was and confused as to why he was doing that. At one point, someone had come into the house and he told me to run and hide. When he called me back down the hallway to his bedroom he asked me if I wanted more. I remember shaking my head “no” but that is where my memory goes blank.
The second instance of abuse where the state's attorney could attach a criminal charge occurred between 2004 and 2006. I had fallen asleep next to my mom in her bed, since the bed I shared with my younger sister was full of other family spending the night. My mom must have woken up earlier than me and left me alone in her bed with my father. I woke up to him abusing me. I was frozen for a few seconds and then opened my eyes. Immediately my father stopped moving and pretended to be asleep. After another moment I said out loud, “I need an aspirin.” I felt like I needed verbalize an excuse to leave his bed, as if him molesting me weren’t enough of a reason to flee.
-
-
I went downstairs where my mom was getting ready, and told her what I had woken up to.
During one of these interrogations she asked me if this had ever happened before and I told her about the daddy-daughter dance. At one point she told me, “Maybe you should talk to your sister. She went through it, too.”
My mother is a very cruel and harsh woman. Even though my father was sexually abusive, she controlled him and set the tone of our home. She would spit on us children, refuse to give us lunch or lunch money as punishment, and sleep deprive us. In my teen years, she would accuse me of allowing my father to touch me and state she would never have let her father do that.
-
I did, however, take her "advice" and talked to my sister.
I found out he has also abused her, though I wouldn’t know the extent of her abuse until 2015. I told her what our father had been doing to me and that I was scared. She listened and then dropped me back off at home.
Years later she told me that when I disclosed to her, she was relieved that she wasn’t going through it anymore. At the time she was unable to really process what I was telling her. Even though she was an adult at that point, she had never confronted her own abuse and therefore was not emotionally able to help me.
-
-
In early 2009, during my junior year of high school, I was offered a scholarship to play Division 1 soccer.
-
When my sister and I went to police in 2015, they were only able to take the two instances of abuse I recounted and attach them to charges.
It was five years after I had left home, and both my sister and myself decided we weren't going to cover for him any more. We've suffered through harassment from our biological family -- they supported our father and either didn’t believe our allegations of abuse or thought we should just keep them to ourselves. I told my sister I was sick of being called a liar or an attention seeker for wanting to speak openly about the home we grew up in. That is when she fully disclosed what our father had done to her. Starting at 3, he was sexually abusive to her. At 9, he raped her for the first time and continued to do so well into her teenage years.
We decided together that enough was enough.
-
-
My sister and I spoke with a legal advocate at my work.
She helped us determine that we were still within the statute of limitations; our father could still be brought up on criminal charges if there was sufficient evidence. Next, we went to the sheriff in the county where the crimes occurred. We had to interview with detectives and have it taped, as our testimony counted as evidence. The sheriff had to conduct a complete investigation including going over old DCFS case files, interviewing possible witnesses, and researching what we told them.
-
My sister, the bravest woman I know, participated in a phone tap with our father and and at a later date “wore a wire” when she visited him at work.
At the conclusion on the investigation, the sheriff and state’s attorney were able to charge our father with 10 criminal felonies, two for the abuse against me and eight for the abuse against my sister.
Those recordings my sister helped obtain were played in court and showed the judge what our father was like when he believed no one was listening.
After years of waiting, dealing with harassment from our mother, and fearing the unknown, a trial was finally set. Our trials and charges were severed, meaning there would be two separate trials for my sister and myself. A motion was granted shortly after that allowed us to testify at each trial. On November 1, 2018, my sister underwent hours of testimony and cross examination. On November 2, I testified, as well as a woman who made the original report to DCFS back when my sister was just 6 years old. My mother and two of my sisters testified for my father.
-
-
On November 28, 2018, our father was found guilty and convicted for six of the seven charges brought against him by my sister.
He was sentenced to a total of 60 years in prison, but will serve between nine and 18 years due to sentencing guidelines when the crimes occurred.
On April 11, 2019, my father took a plea deal for the two remaining charges that pertained to my abuse. For avoiding a second trial and admitting to his actions, he was sentenced to six years.
-
On May 5, 2020, I will be celebrating 10 years of abuse-free living. I consider that date a day of rebirth and the start of my current life.
-
-
I hope people understand coming forward only leads to justice a fraction of the time; most often it can lead to feeling victimized all over again.
-
Though it was years of pain and uncertainty, I would go through the process of getting him convicted all over again.
