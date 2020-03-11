Getting My Father Convicted for Sexual Abuse Is the Hardest Thing I've Done & I'd Do It All Over Again

I accepted and began a countdown to my 18th birthday.



I finally had a light at the end of the tunnel, a way to get out, and a way to leave without the help of my parents. The day after I turned 18, I left my childhood home for the last time with nothing but my soccer bag. I was heading to school and had no real plan except to go to practice that afternoon. My boyfriend at the time, who is now my husband and the father of our son, was told to stop seeing me. My parents did not like how close we were and were afraid of me telling him about their abuse. I made the choice not to return home that day. It was the first time I truly defied them. That decision set off a chain reaction from my parents.



They tried calling police, my school, my high school soccer coach, and even my future college coach to try and force me home. Still, I refused. I couldn’t bring myself to tell everyone why I truly stayed away; the shame and embarrassment I felt about the sexual abuse was still too powerful to overcome. Instead, I stated simply that they were abusive and I wanted nothing to do with them. Seeing as I was legally an adult, there was nothing anyone could do. I felt, for what might have been the first time in my life, that I had the power to make decisions.



My parents attempted to have my scholarship taken from me and end my journey before it began. Ultimately, they failed at doing so. I graduated from college in 2014 with a Bachelor’s in Family Social Services, focusing on helping those in crisis.