Mom Faithfully Waters Succulent Plant for 2 Years Only to Discover It's a Fake



Facebook/Caelie Wilkes

For anyone just starting out living on their own, getting plants into your home feels like a super grownup thing to do. It might be the first time your responsible for keeping a living thing alive and thriving, and while of course raising plants isn't even partially compared to raising children, keeping those suckers alive is hard work. Doing those at the same time though? I'd pretty much declare you a domestic goddess.

That's what Caelie Wilkes felt like after successfully keeping her beloved succulent alive for two years. Well, that is until she discovered her efforts were for nothing.