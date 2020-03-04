Mom Bans Anti-Vax Family from Meeting Baby for at Least 6 Months & Isn't Backing Down



iStock

There is nothing quite like the arrival of a baby that can simultaneously untie and divde families. New parents taking on the task of loving and protecting their newborn children are faced with a ton of choices to make; and each parent takes that "burden" very seriously. Suddenly new moms and dads are responsible for making some of the most important decisions they've ever had to make, even including ones that make other people uncomfortable.

One mom-to-be is facing such a dilemma as her daughters due date quickly approaches.