New Mom Does Her Own Take on 'Inspiring' Letter Boards & It's Pretty Hysterical

For all the people wondering why new moms obsess over poop so much, this commenter pretty much nailed it:



"It’s part of the initiation process. Literally any time you speak to a nurse/Dr. during the first month, they want to know how many times they peed/pooped and details on the poop. The color, the amount, the consistency, the everything. And then come 1 month 1 day nobody cares about their poop anymore. But you. You’ve been trained to analyze that poop and omg they haven’t pooped today ... or yesterday ... or the day before come to think of it. Cue freak out and consulting Dr. Google whether your baby is going to die because they haven’t pooped in X days. Then once they finally poop, you do a happy cheer/praise because thank god they’re ok."

Ah, motherhood -- isn't it so magical? All you can do is laugh, because if you don't, all you will do is cry.