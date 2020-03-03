New Mom Does Her Own Take on 'Inspiring' Letter Boards & It's Pretty Hysterical

Casey Grim
To survive early motherhood, you have to have a sense of humor. Luckily for new mom Casey Grim, a comedian and one half of the comedy duo A Couple of N3rds (based out of the Bay area), finding the humor in things is her specialty.
-
Grim noticed all the letter board posts moms made on Instagram, and how they were all so beautiful. So she decided to put her own twist on it.
-
"My husband and I are a comedy duo. We always look for ways to make each other laugh and just create funny stuff," Grim tells CafeMom.
-
-
The post exploded, and her funny little idea turned into a mile-long thread of hilarity that parents dubbed as #relatable.
-
Of course, there were a few negative Nelsons who didn't quite get the joke.
"A few people have been offended by it," Grim admits to CafeMom. "Calling it trashy or like making it waaay overly sexual, which is super weird to me because he's a baby and it should be a pretty obvious play on words ... but there's always gonna be intense people who have something going on in their lives that make it hard for them to laugh at something. All in all, it's been really fun connecting with people and with other moms over the picture."
-
-
As any seasoned parent can attest, when it comes to kids, poop happens.
For all the people wondering why new moms obsess over poop so much, this commenter pretty much nailed it:
"It’s part of the initiation process. Literally any time you speak to a nurse/Dr. during the first month, they want to know how many times they peed/pooped and details on the poop. The color, the amount, the consistency, the everything. And then come 1 month 1 day nobody cares about their poop anymore. But you. You’ve been trained to analyze that poop and omg they haven’t pooped today ... or yesterday ... or the day before come to think of it. Cue freak out and consulting Dr. Google whether your baby is going to die because they haven’t pooped in X days. Then once they finally poop, you do a happy cheer/praise because thank god they’re ok."
Ah, motherhood -- isn't it so magical? All you can do is laugh, because if you don't, all you will do is cry.
Share this Story