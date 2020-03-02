Mom Flips After Discovering 'In-Laws' Secretly Had a Paternity Test Done on Newborn To Be 'Sure'

To say the mom was mad would be an understatement.

She immediately called them and told them that she was "done." The new mom stood up for herself and said that she didn't want her daughter "around people that thought so little of me and would obviously only try and convince her of the nonsense they think about me."

They "apologized" but insisted that they were doing what was best for their son and that the mom couldn’t blame them for trying to be "good parents."

Although her boyfriend totally understands her anger, he is begging her to reconsider because he still wants a relationship with them and appreciated their help.

Now the new mom is faced with a dilemma: Does she try to move on and let them back into their lives, or does she stand her ground?