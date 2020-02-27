Celebrating Black History Month With My Biracial Kids Is Tricky

My oldest realized that there was only one black woman, Cynthia Erivo, being nominated for lead actress in a film about Harriet Tubman. My kid assumed it was an automatic win, but I suspected the reality and that a hard conversation was to follow. As the Academy Award went to Renee Zellweger for her portrayal of Judy Garland, my kid was stunned. She couldn’t wrap her head around the idea that a film about Harriet Tubman, someone who saved the lives of hundreds of slaves, wouldn’t be valued enough to win an Oscar.

I explained that black history is meaningful and impactful to black people. I explained that during Black History Month and for Dr. King’s birthday, everyone likes to throw around facts, quotes, and gratitude, but that doesn’t equate to empathy for black people or our ancestors. These performative actions don’t equate to valuing our stories or our heroes because, after all, Harriet Tubman saved black people, and not everyone. Her heroism is specific to our community and can’t be universalized, like the work, tales, and experiences of many figures throughout black history.