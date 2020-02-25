Mom Poses With Portrait Her Daughter Drew of Her & the Resemblance Is ... Uncanny



10fletcher/Reddit

When our kiddos are able to hold a crayon for the first time, it marks the beginning of an endless stream of art projects. Every parent has drawers, binders (and admittedly, even trash cans) full of our kids' masterpieces. Even though it might be a tad annoying finding a home for everything, it can lead to some endearing and downright funny work.

The best kind of works children produce have to be the ones where they show their depictions of us. They are absolutely pure and drawn with no malice, but man can it be jarring to see those exaggerated features we might not have realized what we had.