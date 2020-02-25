Mom Poses With Portrait Her Daughter Drew of Her & the Resemblance Is ... Uncanny

10fletcher/Reddit
When our kiddos are able to hold a crayon for the first time, it marks the beginning of an endless stream of art projects. Every parent has drawers, binders (and admittedly, even trash cans) full of our kids' masterpieces. Even though it might be a tad annoying finding a home for everything, it can lead to some endearing and downright funny work.
The best kind of works children produce have to be the ones where they show their depictions of us. They are absolutely pure and drawn with no malice, but man can it be jarring to see those exaggerated features we might not have realized what we had.
One Reddit mom leaned into it and posed with a portrait her daughter created, adding a few IRL "enhancements" to highlight the shocking similarities.
People absolutely lost it on Reddit over this thread.
Others noted just how special it was this mom kept it after all these years.
According to BoredPanda, her daughter got a kick out of her mom's post when she found out about it.
“[There was] the usual eye roll at first, but she did get a good laugh and took a screenshot of Reddit to share with her friends. They all pretty much expect this sort of nonsense from me,” she wrote.
Lady, this mom thing? You're super doing it right.
Thanks for making today a little brighter with your silliness!
