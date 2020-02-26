20 Moms Reveal the Worst Mother-in-Law Transgressions Yet

Image: iStock



iStock When we get married, we take vows for better or for worse, and sometimes, that "for worse" part means dealing with the unpredictable (and sometimes totally inappropriate) behavior of our in-laws. Although many women do have awesome, loving relationships with their mother-in-law, others have nothing but family drama, and some of the stories that come from these situations are pretty horrifying. Somehow, it gets even worse after the babies start arriving -- it's like all common sense goes out the window.

Don't get us wrong -- no family relationship is perfect, and there's always going to be some kind of learning curve when it comes to settling into a functional in-law relationship, too. But there are just some MILs who refuse to agree to the boundaries that their daughter-in-laws (and sometimes even their sons) set around their own children and families, and when they cross them, the results can be totally disastrous.

Read on for some of the worst transgressions we've heard mother-in-laws committing against their daughter-in-laws ever. Those of us with chill MILs are going to be extra thankful for them after reading these cringe-worthy stories.