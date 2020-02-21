Want to Make a Real Difference? Give Away Your Time, Not Just Your Stuff

Courtesy of Tanvier Peart
Tanvier Peart
Tanvier Peart
Being a Mom

Tanvier Peart at Girls Leadership Institute in East Harlem, New York
Courtesy of Tanvier Peart

If anyone were to look at my life, they wouldn't say I'm the nicest person (I care, but I am definitely not the sweetest person you will ever meet) but they would say I'm someone who consistently showed up. One thing I have learned in my 35 years on this Earth is how valuable and precious time is, and how you cannot get it back -- which is why you must use it to its fullest benefit. Giving back is embedded in my DNA, which is why I always challenge people to do more than simply give away things they no longer need in their closets and make real connections with real people.

It just might change your life.

  • I constantly challenge myself to dig deeper when it comes to giving back and the impact of my intentions.

    Salvation Army volunteer project
    Courtesy of Tanvier Peart

    Am I doing enough or the bare minimum to make myself feel good?

    Am I giving because it's something I feel I should do in my heart, or am I trying to keep up appearances?

    Is what I am giving the best that I can give?

    These are some of the questions on repeat in my mind every time I sign up for an opportunity to do something for another person or give something to help a family experiencing hardship. These questions help keep me in check as it's so easy to do things for the sake of saying you did them -- or to make yourself feel good by letting the world know that you care about other people.

    • Advertisement

  • That is one of the reasons why I'm a strong advocate of giving of your time and not just worn items that can fit in a box.

    Girls Leadership Institute in East Harlem, New York
    Courtesy of Tanvier Peart

    Don't get me wrong, people deemed less fortunate can get down on their luck and need support in the form of donations. But something else we all need -- that can last longer than a season or two -- is a genuine connection with people.

    And for me, one that still fills my heart are the years I spent every week in East Harlem, New York, for the Girls Leadership Institute. Not only did I have the privilege of chairing a committee of volunteers who dedicated their Tuesdays during the school year to mentor "at-risk" girls ages 6 through 12, but I am overjoyed that I also cultivated a relationship with these now women who taught me far more than I could ever teach them. There is something to be said about showing up every week for someone who assumes you will be like everyone else who let her down. There is power in mentorship and a vulnerability that comes with your actions, which says, "I'm here, and I care."

    The Girls Leadership Institute was the best three-and-a-half-years of my life. It made me feel part of something bigger than myself. Through the ups and downs, the fond memories and tragedies of losing girls -- to the system when a relative caring for them no longer wanted them, or coming together as a family to support a girl who experienced a death in the family -- that chapter of my life reshaped my worldview and taught me more than I can ever put into words.

  • There is a world of people out there who need more than our hand-me-downs.

    Amigos for Christ Nicaragua missions opportunity
    Courtesy of Tanvier Peart

    I have given the shoes off my feet to people, boxed up lightly worn clothing for families experiencing homelessness, and purchased canned goods for donation drives. The opportunities to give are pretty much endless throughout the year (especially during the holidays), but they come and go and often do not leave a dent on our hearts.

    Why?

    Because, most times, these one-off opportunities to give back only require a commitment to release from our lives something we wanted to part ways with in the first place.

    This is why (to me) giving money to a person who says he or she is hungry isn't the same as walking into a food establishment with someone experiencing homelessness and sitting down to share a meal with a person who society often overlooks each and every day.

  • And if we take a moment from our daily rituals to invest in others outside of our own families, the result can be life-changing.

    Salvation Army Kids Night at the Shelter
    Courtesy of Tanvier Peart

    I get it. Kids, spouses, school schedules, and life can fill our schedules and make it next to impossible to pee in private, let alone give our time to someone who isn't in our household.

    But if we would dare to try what we think is impossible -- even for a single event at a time -- we not only open ourselves up to the benefits of investing in someone else, but also have someone you never expected to encounter invest back in you.

  • Showing up is something I try to do, not just in my family's lives but in the lives of other people.

    WNY Veteran's One-Stop Center volunteer opportunity
    Courtesy of Tanvier Peart

    Donating my time has allowed me to connect with my community in a way that is indescribable. And as a mom of two small kiddos, seeing my children serve and build relationships with others to challenge their worldview and sense of compassion and giving has truly been a blessing that keeps on giving. Investing in others enables us to embrace our similarities and fight against elements that are a barrier to their success and happiness.

    As cheesy as it sounds, serving others through my time is a part of me, a part of my family, and allows us to connect with humanity in a personal and loving way.

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement