Want to Make a Real Difference? Give Away Your Time, Not Just Your Stuff

That is one of the reasons why I'm a strong advocate of giving of your time and not just worn items that can fit in a box.

Don't get me wrong, people deemed less fortunate can get down on their luck and need support in the form of donations. But something else we all need -- that can last longer than a season or two -- is a genuine connection with people.

And for me, one that still fills my heart are the years I spent every week in East Harlem, New York, for the Girls Leadership Institute. Not only did I have the privilege of chairing a committee of volunteers who dedicated their Tuesdays during the school year to mentor "at-risk" girls ages 6 through 12, but I am overjoyed that I also cultivated a relationship with these now women who taught me far more than I could ever teach them. There is something to be said about showing up every week for someone who assumes you will be like everyone else who let her down. There is power in mentorship and a vulnerability that comes with your actions, which says, "I'm here, and I care."

The Girls Leadership Institute was the best three-and-a-half-years of my life. It made me feel part of something bigger than myself. Through the ups and downs, the fond memories and tragedies of losing girls -- to the system when a relative caring for them no longer wanted them, or coming together as a family to support a girl who experienced a death in the family -- that chapter of my life reshaped my worldview and taught me more than I can ever put into words.