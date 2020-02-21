Want to Make a Real Difference? Give Away Your Time, Not Just Your Stuff

Courtesy of Tanvier Peart
If anyone were to look at my life, they wouldn't say I'm the nicest person (I care, but I am definitely not the sweetest person you will ever meet) but they would say I'm someone who consistently showed up. One thing I have learned in my 35 years on this Earth is how valuable and precious time is, and how you cannot get it back -- which is why you must use it to its fullest benefit. Giving back is embedded in my DNA, which is why I always challenge people to do more than simply give away things they no longer need in their closets and make real connections with real people.
It just might change your life.
I constantly challenge myself to dig deeper when it comes to giving back and the impact of my intentions.
That is one of the reasons why I'm a strong advocate of giving of your time and not just worn items that can fit in a box.
There is a world of people out there who need more than our hand-me-downs.
And if we take a moment from our daily rituals to invest in others outside of our own families, the result can be life-changing.
Showing up is something I try to do, not just in my family's lives but in the lives of other people.
