The 'Strong Black Mother' Trope Is One I Have Zero Desire To Keep Perpetuating

My mother was raised in Bantama, Ghana in West Africa, where the proverb “it takes a village to raise a child” rings true. As a child, I marveled at my mother, it felt as if everything she did was magical. She could make anything appear and make everything happen at the snap of her fingers. As I grew up, I realized that much of the “do it all” façade my mother upheld was really inherited from generations of women before her, who believed their intrinsic value as a woman was solely based on how well they performed as wives and mothers. My mother took on more than any singular woman should, especially as a Black woman who was faced with the double jeopardy of the westernized world.