Spring Cleaning Tasks for Kids To Help With By Age

Image: iStock



iStock It comes around every year, and it has to be done, as much as we dread it. Yep, we're talking about spring cleaning, because throughout the year, it's so easy to let the bigger household tasks pile up, and they've gotta get taken care of at some point ... no matter how long it's been since we last washed those windows. And while not every household approaches kids and chores in the same way, no matter what age the kiddos are, they can definitely help out with spring cleaning in some capacity or another.

Getting kids involved in cleaning can be a battle. Not all kids are super excited to help out, and some of them might seem so young that they'll make the cleaning experience even harder by being underfoot. But it doesn't have to be a miserable experience -- in fact, it's actually a good opportunity for some quality family bonding time (and yeah, maybe even a little shared misery over having to clean, because it's not like it's much fun for us, either!).

It can be hard to figure out what chores are appropriate for which ages, but hopefully, this list will help clear some of that up. Kids as young as 2 years old can pitch in, and it might even make the whole experience a fun one.