Woman Who Used To Judge Stay-at-Home Moms Tearfully Admits 'I Get It Now'

Bridgette explained that she gets jealous of working moms because "you wish you could have an excuse to have an adult conversation without being interrupted."

And sometimes you hit your boiling point.

"You lock yourself in the bathroom and scream into a towel while crying because you need a second to breathe; all while a child is banging on the door to get in..." she continued. "Let that sink in, most of us don’t even have the luxury to cry and be frustrated in peace. And when we do break down people question it; 'like what do you have to cry about you get to sit home all day.'”