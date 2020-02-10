My Husband & I Embrace the Cheesiness of Valentine's Day & Love Every Second of It

I absolutely adore how much my man loves being in love with me, because I love being in love with him, too! And it turns out, he loves Valentine's Day as much as I do. "I don't need an excuse to buy you flowers, but I love an excuse to buy you flowers," he tells me. And for the record, I get flowers on the regular ... but on February 14, I can always count on roses.

Another thing that's special about having this guy in my life? How much he loves celebrating V-Day not just with me or the two daughters we have together -- he also loves doting on his stepdaughters. He never misses an opportunity to make them feel loved and included, and you can bet your bottom dollar he always has special little Valentine treats for them, too.