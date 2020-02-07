

They say that "life happens outside your comfort zone," but for moms, venturing out of our comfort zones can feel extra risky. The moment we became moms, we became intrinsically tied to other lives. And while it can feel as if you have to give everything to your little one, the truth is you also can't pour from an empty cup. You're still you and need to do things just for you.

That's why we decided to start our new series Do What Scares You, so we could challenge moms to do something, anything, that gets them to focus on themselves and the dreams they had before becoming a mother.





