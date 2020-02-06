This Under $24 Chalkboard Changed the Way I Handle DInner

I took a peek in my fridge and made a rough plan. The night before each day I'd check the board and take out what I needed to defrost, and the next day set about making my intended meal. After two weeks of doing this consistently, it became a life-long habit. There are times I switch out what I'm making and what I'm not, but overall, we're ordering out less, we're feeling better, and are getting our son to try more foods outside of chicken nuggets.

Admittedly we're still really working on that last bit. Sometimes just taking a minute to write it down can help, and if you're in the midst of mom chaos I highly recommend giving this a shot.

