This Under $24 Chalkboard Changed the Way I Handle DInner

When motherhood it hit my like a ton of bricks, and when I went back to work, things got even crazier.
Fitting in time to take care of my son, be fully present at work, keep a house clean and a relationship in tact felt like an Olympic feat at first. The first thing to suffer? Cooking dinner.
Now my husband will totally pitch in where he can, but that man could burn water, so dinner falls on me if it is coming from our oven.
Ordering out ended up sucking our wallets dry and messing with our bodies immensely.
I tried to brainstorm ways to get back to cooking and came up short. I could meal prep, but let's be real, I'm half dead on the weekends by the time my kid goes to sleep, and just couldn't see myself at the stove for actual hours on end. I could do all one pot meals, but I know we'd get sick of that fast.
Clicking around on Amazon as I am prone to do, I came across a simple chalkboard and had an ah-ha moment.
In 20 minutes I hung it up and wrote out the days of the week.
