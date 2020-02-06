Lauren Gordon
Every hour of every day of my life is scheduled. I truly wish I were overexaggerating, but if you were to pop into my daily planner, you'd see I have a plan mapped out from the moment my eyes open to when they close. Becoming a mom has forced me to be very intentional with my time, or otherwise I slip into a state where the laundry doesn't get done for two weeks, our sheets remain unchanged, and I forget to do a million things at work.
Although it has made me super productive, it's also made me burnt the heck out.
I never really schedule time for myself (unless we are counting the minuscule hours I close my eyes).
It isn't that I don't have a village; I do. My village is full of family and my best friends, but we are all trying to keep our ships afloat. Waiting for schedules to line up can mean weeks will go by before you get three hours to yourself.
And truthfully, even though date nights with my husband or nights out with my girlfriends are great, it doesn't necessarily fill my cup in terms of just taking a minute for me.
Serendipity took over when I found myself in the city for work and had to stay late for a little work event.
I went to the host and sheepishly asked for a table for one.
And y'all, I really enjoyed myself.
As it turns out, I'm pretty nice company to have. Without being a wife, mother, daughter, aunt, or friend -- and that's something I forgot.
Will I be asking myself out again?
