Serendipity took over when I found myself in the city for work and had to stay late for a little work event.

As it turned out, my work event ended earlier than I had planned, and I was already at a point where by the time I got home, I'd miss out on bedtime anyway. I had a brilliant idea: I'm fairly dressed up, I'm already out -- what if I went out to eat?

Like ... alone.

By myself.

For no reason at all.

I called my husband to see if he'd mind, sort of hoping he'd tell me I was being weird and I'd "get out of it." However, he emphatically insisted that I go. "That's a great idea!" he exclaimed. "Take yourself out on a date -- I got this!"

I had never eaten at a nice restaurant alone. Sure, I'd shoveled food court food into my mouth alone, but I hadn't been out like that before. So before I talked myself out of it, I touched up my eyeliner and headed downstairs to a nearby restaurant.

