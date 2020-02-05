My Family by 'Heart' Is Just as Important as My Family by Blood



Martin Reardon Photography

When I was around 5 years old, I remember looking at my mom's best friend, whom I called "aunt" and saying out of the blue: "You're not my real aunt."

It wasn't intentionally malicious and was a true fact -- she isn't my mother's sister by blood, but I could tell it hurt her nonetheless.

"We're not related by blood," she admitted, "but we are by heart, where it counts."

At the time, I probably shrugged, said OK, and went back to playing. But now as a 31-year-old woman, I've really come to learn how true that is.