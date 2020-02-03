Mom's 'Happiness Jar' Challenge Shows Just How Important It Is For Moms To Take Some Time For Themselves



At some point you realize that taking time for yourself isn’t optional -- it’s absolutely crucial for women to have some alone time that isn’t the 15 minutes you spend in the shower. Not only does taking time for yourself give you a break from buzzy little ones, but it can help make you feel like a real human again. Or at least that’s what mom Ericka Souter thinks. In fact, the busy mom from New York City wanted to see if she could make me time a priority for herself for one whole week.

Enter: the Happiness Jar.



Setting up the challenge is pretty simple. Using some household supplies that can be found in any kitchen or playroom, Ericka first took some popsicle sticks and labeled each one with an activity that she’d like to try to do throughout the week. Then she placed them all inside a mason jar and every day she picked one stick. That way, she’d always be trying something new -- like having a coffee date with some friends, going to a museum, or finally taking that meditation class she had been dreaming about. We’re totally jealous!

At the end of her challenge, Ericka was able to attest that raising kids is hard, but raising them in a big city like New York is even harder. Which is why she felt like this challenge gave her time to hit the pause button and get back her sense of self. Plus, she even tried a few new things that she had never done before!

Take a look at Ericka's journey and see how she made it through her week long challenge.