The Happiness Jar -- One Mom of Twins Shares Her Hack To Get Some 'Me Time' Everyday For A Week

With 24 hours in a day, you would think that we could find some time for ourselves. But when it comes to raising kids, the reality is that you rarely have 20 minutes -- let along an hour -- to yourself. Which means that you need to make a real effort to have a little me time -- something that mom Rachel Holmyard knows all too well.

Rachel is busy mom of adorable 1-year-old twins and, of course, that means that things are constantly hectic. Two boys means double the diapers, double the clean-up after meals, and, yep, double the kids to try to wrangle into a nap! We’re tired just thinking about it. So how in the world can Rachel make the time to decompress? Two words: popsicle sticks.

That’s right. The mom challenged herself to write down five things on popsicle sticks that she can do for herself and then each day would choose one out of mason jar and do the activity that was written on it. Things like, reading a book, taking a bath, doing some yoga, and even busting out in song for some karaoke! Each day Rachel made sure to pick from her “Happiness Jar” after her boys went to bed, but you’ll have to watch to find out if the challenge was a success -- or just more tasks on her to do list.

Take a look at the video and see if Rachel’s challenge inspires you to make your own changes.