I Never Understood Parents Who Kiss On the Lips Until I Had a Baby of My Own

One day, I was sitting with him on my lap and we were giggling hysterically. Out of nowhere, he leaned in and gave me a big kiss on my lips.

My heart melted into a puddle right there on the floor. And it has every single time his sweet little lips pucker up for one. I all too happily plant my lips on his, as does my husband, and will continue to do so until he says no more.

A kiss on the lips between parent and child isn't "too intimate." It's a child's way of finally being able to finally physically reciprocate love. When my son reaches out to kiss me (even if it is after I ask for one) it serves as my fleeting reminder that I'm more than his caretaker, cook, maid, and playmate.

I'm his mom, whom he actually loves. And I'll take the kissy reminders of that for as long as he'll let me.