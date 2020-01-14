Mom on a Budget Wants To Invite Only 10 Kids from 6-Year-Old's Class to Her Birthday Party

Last year, the mom decided to throw a joint birthday party with one of her daughter's classmates.

They invited the entire Pre-K class, spent half the money they would have on a party, and everyone seemed happy that there was "one less party to schlep their kids to," the mom explained in her letter.

But now, her daughter's birthday is once again approaching, and she'd like to do things differently.

"This year, we have neither the budget nor the desire to do even that," the mom continued. Instead, she (and her daughter) would rather throw a princess party in their small NYC apartment. On the invite list? Ten of her daughter's closest friends and no parents.

And the highlight? A drag queen princess will be leading the festivities! (Um, OK -- how can I get an invite to this?)