Mom Turns Off Wi-Fi When Husband Hides in Bathroom To Avoid Helping With Newborn Twins

According to the mom, both parents are on parental leave, but it seems like she's the only one caring for their kids.

No matter what task needs to be done -- from diaper changes to feedings -- it seems like her husband always needs to head to the bathroom before offering to help out. Although she admits that her husband takes medication, which might make him have to ahem need the bathroom for longer stretches of time, his doctor told her that it would be unlikely he'd need to go with such frequency. In fact, when it was brought up to his doctor and a checkup was suggested, the husband immediately said, " Oh it's not THAT bad," and refused to go in.

"I would rather let him use the restroom first than have to put down a baby mid task, but over the past couple months he has been spending more and more time in there," she wrote. "He always takes his phone. He is always watching YouTube. His average session is 25 minutes in there, often longer, rarely shorter."

The mom further explained that she needs the most help when it comes to feeding their twins -- one needs to be held during feedings, and it can be tricky feeding one while the other baby waits.

"I will warm up bottles, change one baby bum, get the first one fed, burped, and laid down in their crib, get the other baby changed and be settling down to feed baby number two before he can be bothered to emerge and figure out why one child has been screaming because they had to watch their sibling eat," she explained. "And then the other one cries when they don't get to cuddle at all because I have to immediately set them down to feed the hysterically sobbing child."