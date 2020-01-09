Mom Turns Off Wi-Fi When Husband Hides in Bathroom To Avoid Helping With Newborn Twins

iStock
It shouldn't be a chore to get your partner to pitch in with the kids, but sadly, that isn't always the case for some couples. As one woman on Reddit recently shared, her husband has been ditching his parenting responsibilities with their newborn twins -- going so far as hiding out in the bathroom for long periods of time to get away with it. The new mom is not about to stand for it, though. She recently laid down the law to her husband, telling him that if he spends too much time on the toilet, she's going to turn off their Wi-Fi.
-
According to the mom, both parents are on parental leave, but it seems like she's the only one caring for their kids.
-
So recently, the wife decided to crack down on her husband's toilet time.
-
-
A lot of people agreed with her annoyance, and accused her husband of pulling a fast one.
"What kind of a man [expletive] around on the internet while his baby screams and cries?" one commenter asked. "He deserves it."
"This. Not The [Expletive]," a second person added. "Your husband is. We get it, caring for two children is hard, that's why it's not fair for him to be bailing on you."
"Your husband is a huge, huge [expletive]," another said. "What kind of partner leaves their spouse alone with TWO babies that need to be tended to. I’d be pi--ed."
-
Others thought the woman was being too hasty and should have talked it out first.
"Your actions are incredibly passive aggressive and his are avoidant," one person commented. "Neither is healthy. Where is the communication in all of this?"
"You are passive aggressive," a second person added. "If you want him to spend less time in the bathroom, ask him directly, use your words, like an adult."
A third person didn't mince words:
"You're adults with babies! Talk to each other instead of trying to manage a behavior. The dad is probably just needing a mental break, which is completely normal, but the way in which he's going about it ISN'T, so ask him to be there for the feeding and take a break afterwards, and also get some downtime of your own sorted so it's not only him receiving a break at your expense."Even though we don't know if the poster's tactic will work in the long run, we agree that something had to be done. Let's just hope that the woman's husband gets with the picture -- or else she will have to take away his phone, pronto.
Share this Story