Mom Shares Hysterical Tale of the Day She Got Her Period in a Target Bathroom With Her Kids

"Well, any shred of dignity I had has been left in the Target bathroom," Morrill wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Morrill, who is one half of the hilarious duo behind the blog Momstrosity (the other being Stephanie Hollifield), shared that she made her first "mistake" when she decided to take her 4-year-old twin boys to Target.

While shopping, the mom suddenly needed to pee, and she shuffled her kids off to the nearest bathroom. But with the handicapped stall out of order, it was suddenly Morrill and her two 4-year-olds crammed into a tiny bathroom stall. That's wen she looked down to see that, yep -- she had gotten her period.

"I try to distract my young cherubs so that they may not be so interested in what’s happening inside the toilet bowl," she wrote in her now-viral post.

But that's when the following convo began to take place: "Child 1: MAMA!!!!! You have ... BLEED ON YOU!!" Morrill recalled. "Child 2, horrified: BLEED IS COMIN’ OUT OF YOUR BOOTY!!!!!!!!!"

Oof. Talk about embarrassing.

Morrill said that she begged her boys to be quiet, and silently prayed that they were alone in the bathroom. But alas, they were not -- in fact, she described a "muffled guffaw" coming from the next stall over, which confirmed it.