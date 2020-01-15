I 'Lost' My Parents the Moment They Became Grandparents & It's Very Bittersweet

But there's a quiet loss that can come with watching your parents grow into grandparents.

I've called my mom a few times a week since I moved out of her home, and the tradition hasn't changed since I've had a child. However, the conversations have. It often goes a little something like this:

'Hey mom! How's it going, what's new?"



"Hey honey," she'll begin and proceed to tell me about her day or week, depending when I call. I engage with her, ask questions at the right time, all the normal things you do when calling to check in with someone.

When she's done, she'll ask; "How's my baby?"

I proceed to tell her that my baby is doing well, or is sick or whatever, and then ... nothing. She doesn't often ask how I'm doing, or if she does, it's entirely related to my kid. Every now and then she'll ask, but more often then not, when I respond with anything outside my kid, the conversation dies on the vine.