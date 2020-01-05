20 Life-Changing Family Resolutions

Group4 Studio/iStock
Now that a new year is here, we're not just turning a page on the calendar -- we're also getting a blank slate. As fun as the holiday season was, 2020 is now officially here, and for parents who are looking for a change in their family in the year to come, there are a lot of ways to get started... including setting a New Year's resolution. Of course, when people think of resolutions, they think of committing to eat healthier, hit the gym, cross items off of their bucket lists... but at the same time, there are so many resolutions that can apply to the whole family, too.
It can be as simple as planning to spend more quality time as a family or getting more organized in 2020 than ever before... or, it can be as big and exciting as planning a vacation to somewhere everyone's always wanted to go. No matter what changes are in store, as long as the whole family pitches in to make sure they happen, they can make everyone's lives a lot happier... and much less stressful. And in the end, if Mom and Dad are happy, the kids are happier too -- and the other way around, of course. We just have to agree to tackle this year one step (and one resolution) at a time -- even if those steps are tiny.
Read on for resolutions that could be life-changing for any family in the year ahead. It can definitely be hard to maintain the "ideal" family life (if such a thing even exists) but implementing little changes in how things run day to day can end up having a huge difference on everyone's happiness over time.
Good luck out there. Who knows? Maybe by trying out some of these changes, this time next year could end up looking a whole lot different.
Less Screen Time1
Breaking away from screens is hard -- especially when so much of what we do in both work and play involves our phones. But by putting those phones down (and laptops... and iPads... and TVs), we can be more intentional with our time and dedicate more attention to our kids. And speaking of the kids? Less screen time for them, too. It doesn't have to be a huge change, but even watching 20 minutes less of TV per day opens up more quality time for a family.
Find A Better Work-Life Balance2
It's hard -- bringing home the bacon is important to support the kids, but so is being around and available for the kids, too. It can be really easy to lose track of how vital family time really is -- and not just for the little ones, but for our own well being, too. 2020 could be the year that a better work-life balance comes into play, whether that means letting go of doing any work when not in the office or shifting hours around, it's the little things that make the biggest difference.
Everyone Pitches In3
Keeping a household running can be a lot of hard work, and that goes double for a mom or dad who's doing most of the work on their own. But it doesn't have to be that way -- and getting the whole family involved in chores doesn't have to be miserable, either. Washing the dishes after dinner or folding the laundry can actually be fun as a family -- especially when adding a little music. Make it a dance party!
Plan A Family Vacation4
Having a getaway to look forward to can make those stressful days at school and work that much easier, and a vacation offers up quality bonding time for a family, away from real life. Depending on what's in the budget, a fun weekend staycation can be just as awesome as a week at Disney World, especially when it gives everyone a chance to relax and have fun together.
More Family Dinners5
Most of us are constantly busy on weeknights -- school pick-ups, homework, work, and activities can get the best of us. But even if it's just once a week, plan a night where the whole family sits down to eat together, minus those cell phones. It's a great chance to bond and talk about everyone's day... and slip in a little gratitude at the same time.
Go On Date Nights6
If the parents aren't happy, ain't nobody happy. If it's been an issue to find time away with a partner, this is the year that all of that changes. Find a trusted babysitter and plan one date night taway from the house every a month. It can be a total game changer!
Plan More Outdoor Activities7
Instead of staying cooped up indoors, plan outdoor adventures involving the entire family. Go for a walk or a hike, learn a new sport, or explore a local park -- there are so many options. Exercising as a family is never a bad thing.
Stay Organized8
Life is stressful, especially for bigger families where everyone's always going in a million different directions. This is a good time to pull together a calendar and get a jump on that spring cleaning. When things are more organized, life goes more smoothly... and everyone ends up with a much clearer head.
Learn To Walk Away9
We all find ourselves getting frustrated, whether it's just general life stuff or because of kids in general. Learning to walk away from an argument or a stressful situation is so important, and everyone handles conflict better when they've had a chance to breathe. It doesn't make anyone a bad mom -- it makes them human.
Communicate More Effectively10
This means no more speaking out of anger. Instead, take the time to calm down, and then attempt to tackle disagreements and conflict in a productive way. Looking for tips? This list from the American Psychological Association might help.
Start A New Tradition11
A brand new year means there are a lot of opportunities ahead to create new traditions that kiddos will remember for the rest of their lives. It can be as simple as adding something new to the holiday season routine, or picking a vacation spot to visit together each year. Making these memories is so important, especially if the kids are still little.
Make Quality Time A Goal12
We don't always have unlimited amounts of time to do anything -- including hanging out with our kids. However, by just keeping in mind that it really is quality over quantity here, we can make better choices about how we spend the time we do have with them. And for those of us who have more than one kid, choosing more one-on-one experiences with each of them could make a huge difference.
Take More Pictures13
We're probably all pretty good at taking more photos these days since we now carry a camera around with us everywhere we go (thanks, iPhone!). But for those of us who happen to be the parent who's taking the pictures instead of the one who's in them, it's time for a change. The kids will appreciate having these pics when they're older (and so will Mom).
Read Together.14
Yup, even if the kids are old enough to read on their own, it's time to make this a thing! It doesn't have to be the traditional story before bed, either -- and nobody has to read out loud, either. But scheduling time each day to read with the kids? It's solid, quality downtime that everyone can benefit from, even if everyone's reading different things.
Adopt A New Healthy Habit15
And do so as a family. Need to drink more water? Or maybe everyone's having trouble hitting that step goal? Want to try new veggies? Commit to one of these habits as a family, and cheer each other on in the process.
Set Goals Together16
These can be goals that are accomplished as a family, or even individually. But getting together to figure out what everyone wants to get done this year can be a great way to help everyone get what they want -- and come up with a plan to make it happen.
Cook Together17
Remember that family dinner we were talking about? It's a great opportunity to get everyone involved in the kitchen at the same time. Even the littlest family members can get involved when it comes to cooking, and the product is a meal that everyone worked hard to create.
Have More Family Meetings18
And once they're scheduled, stick to them! This allows everyone in the family to be heard and to weigh in on important decisions. It's also a really good time to use those more efficient communication skills... just an idea!
Commit To Being Less Busy19
Activities and a social life are great, but what can really replace downtime with the family? Having time to just hang out at home (even if everyone's doing their own thing) can be truly priceless. And who knows? It could end up creating more opportunities for quality time together.
Ask For Help20
This could apply to asking a partner for help or even the kids. We all need help sometimes, and it's okay to ask for it. And once the kids see that even mom asks for help when she needs it, they'll be more likely to do the same. After all, what's a family if not a group of people to lean on?