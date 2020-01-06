Our Husbands Have the Right Idea When It Comes to 'Man Colds'



Lauren Gordon

"I think I'm getting a cold," my husband said a few weeks ago as he opened his eyes. I rolled mine. Here we go. They are the six words every wife dreads hearing, because when your husband utters them, it means game over.



Although, admittedly I can hear it in his voice this time: He sounds stuffy and hoarse. He swings his legs over the side of his bed and grabs his phone.

"What are you doing?" I ask.

"Telling my boss I'm staying home," he replies honestly.

And just like that, he's up and off to relax on couch for the day.

Just. Like. That.