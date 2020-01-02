I Gave Birth To My Dead Husband's Rainbow Baby 1 Year After His Passing & Nearly Lost Her Too

We were so grateful and thought the worst was behind us. Immediately we jumped back into what we had focused on pre-cancer, having a baby. You see, before cancer became our biggest obstacle, infertility was. The 5 years before Joel’s illness had been filled with trips to doctors, tests, medicines, anything and everything we could do to get pregnant. The diagnosis of "unexplained infertility" was frustrating to say the least. We had finally gotten to the point where they told us IVF was our only option.

Our first doctor’s appointment to begin had already been set, and then… cancer. Everything baby was now, of course, on hold. It was hard to shift gears from one battle to another, but we did. One good thing, because we had already been in the baby mindset, we knew chemo could mess with a man’s sperm, possibly even rendering him sterile. Before Joel began his first round of chemo, we chose to freeze his sperm -- a decision that would change our lives forever. Since we already had his part in place, we were able to move forward with IVF as soon as cancer was behind us.

Once he went into remission the moment had come. After years of trying to conceive, I was as shocked as anyone to find out, on our very first IVF attempt, we were pregnant. Initially it was with twins, one of whom I sadly lost in my 11th week of pregnancy. Every day for the duration of my pregnancy, I prayed my remaining child would enter this world healthy and full of life. Yet before that could happen (a few days before my due date) we were sitting in a hospital waiting, not on a baby, but for a biopsy. A routine CT scan had shown an ‘area of concern,’ this time on Joel’s lung. They wanted to test out the spot immediately to see what it could be. We knew. We didn’t want to know. But we knew.