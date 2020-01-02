I Gave Birth To My Dead Husband's Rainbow Baby 1 Year After His Passing & Nearly Lost Her Too

Magnolia Adams Photography; Sarah Rhodes
"Sir, you have kidney cancer."/ The words you never think you’ll hear, yet fear hearing the most. I was 28 years old when I heard them mentioned in reference to my then 32-year-old husband Joel. It was shocking. We were in the best shape of our lives. Had just run our first half-marathon a month prior. The only indication of anything wrong was the blood he had noticed in his urine -- kidney stones, we had assumed. Yet here we were, standing in front of his urologist, finding out things were worse, much worse.
For the next year of our lives, cancer consumed us. We fought harder than we had at anything before.
Finally, a full year later, the light came. The words we had been longing to hear. Remission.
A few days later I gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Milo. Two days after, we got the results of the biopsy. Cancer.
It was not to be. After his surgery, Joel had a devastating stroke.
On that last, beautiful sentence. Only sometimes life takes a turn, and ours was about to take another devastating one.
It seemed incomprehensible, after losing her father; I would now lose her too.
As for the widow whose life was over? Well there was beauty to come for me too.
And the girl who was never able to conceive? Well she did so naturally.
