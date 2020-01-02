Dear Moms: It's Time to Make 2020 the Year of Saying 'Yes'

In fact, in a survey conducted by TODAY.com of 7,164 American mothers, 72% of moms were reportedly stressed about how stressed they are. The biggest cause of this stress, they reported, is having no time to get everything done. And that’s a huge reason why moms tend to say to "no" to the things they want and need to feel like their emotional and mental health needs are even being met.

And yes, it can definitely feel like one more chore to whittle out time for ourselves. But once it happens, it can feel magical. Rejuvenating oneself by saying "yes" to the mom friend who reached out about grabbing coffee, finally going to that crazy expensive spa you've been fantasizing about, or just having a warm cup of tea on the front porch can do wonders toward lowering stress. If you can kill that mom guilt long enough to let you do it. Just look at how European moms handle stress.

The Danish know what’s up. They practice something called "hygge" (pronounced h(y)oo-ge) in which coziness and comfort take center stage. The entire philosophy of hygge helps Danish and Norwegians feel grounded and totally comfortable nipping mom guilt in the bud. If you can’t chill out and practice the art of doing nothing – or at least doing the relaxing things that you love – then what’s the point of life?