Mom's Refreshingly Honest Cartoons Nail What Motherhood Feels Like as a Whole



Common Wild It's no big secret that being a mom is hard. But often there are days where words fail to describe just how hard it is. That's when we turn to our village, and whether that village is in person or on the internet, it is essential we have a place to turn. When we find a community that is relatable, comforting, and downright hilarious, it is like finding a diamond in the rough. That is exactly what artist and mom of two Paula Kuka has created with her artwork.

Kuka hails from Perth, Western Australia, and lives with her husband with whom she shares a 4-year-old boy and a 2-year old girl. She is an artist by trade, doing gorgeous commission pieces, but is now known for her extremely relatable and viral comics that center on motherhood.

"When I started drawing them I was doing it for me and my kids," she tells Cafemom. "It hadn’t crossed my mind that this would be a project that other people would connect with. I just wanted to keep a record of my thoughts and some of the things my kids did. When I realized they were resonating with so many women, I realized what a powerful thing it was. It was making people feel less alone with their own daily (and nightly) struggles. I hope that seeing my drawings helps brighten someone’s day and lighten their load. Maybe they will see a funny side to something that was causing them stress."

And her intentions worked. Kuka's Instagram page, named for her business Common Wild, has amassed 155K followers. Many of them regularly engage with her work, whether it is in the solidarity of venting around a tough day or laughing at the absurdity of it all. Kuka really created the page as a way to have an outlet for her thoughts and feelings, but her mission shifted as more people interacted with her work.



"Comparison can be a very toxic thing when we are feeling vulnerable, and if mums are trying to show an image of perfection and you feel like you are struggling, it can be difficult," Kuka tells Cafe Mom. "If we all open up about our struggles and our less than perfect moments, we will take the pressure off trying to achieve the completely unattainable idea of perfection."