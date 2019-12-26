Yes, 'Something Isn't Right' With Our Baby Boy -- But He Radiates Pure Joy

Hearing the words, "we can definitely help Oliver," and "surgery is an option here," were a balm to our hearts. We weren’t crazy parents to push for better care for our son and to know that someone values your thoughts and concerns was amazing to us. We had finally gotten a foothold in the mountain that is Ollie’s care.



We returned to Grand Rapids just in time for Christmas that year and have been battling insurance requirements for an entire year for approval in order to return to Boston for surgery. A year! Ollie turned four in October and cannot wait to revisit Myrtle the turtle at the Boston Aquarium in January 2020.

