Yes, 'Something Isn't Right' With Our Baby Boy -- But He Radiates Pure Joy

Hannah Bohlman
"Something isn’t right," I said as I looked up into my husband’s eyes. Our son was placed onto my chest, left cheek down. As I slowly shifted his head around, I saw what looked like an enlarged cheek. Immediately our midwife called in the doctor to check him out. Within three minutes of meeting our precious Oliver, he was taken off my chest and over to the incubator. Ear Nose and Throat, plastic surgery, and NICU were all in our room within minutes checking him over.
At this point I didn’t know how to feel.
Ollie’s first two years of life were relatively uneventful.
The summer before Ollie turned 2 was awful.
We started seeing his specialist on a more consistent basis and pushed for answers.
By this time we were back to summer time and Ollie’s infection rate had yet again spiked.
The doctors in Boston gave us hope.
Through this whole experience with Oliver and his malformation our family has learned so much.
Ollie has since restarted Sirolimus under a new doctor's care here in Grand Rapids and has actually done very well on it.
