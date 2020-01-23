

tommaso79/iStock

Like other mothers around the world, I do my best to squeeze a few extra minutes out of the day in an attempt to cross off a few more items on my already jam-packed schedule. I'm a wife; mom of 5- and 4-year-old boys; a deputy editor; a grad school student; a new PTA volunteer; the PTSA delegate for my kindergarten son's school; a community advocate; and am currently working on two local policies to address inequities while advocating for my state to pass legislation for another.



On paper, I do a lot, and it's assumed I have it all together. But the truth is I don't. I'm far from perfect and constantly have to remind myself that I can't give my best to my family and the world if I don't first take time for myself.