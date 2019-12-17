Parents Apparently Spend as Much Time on Their Phones as They Do With Their Kids



A recent survey revealed parents spend nearly as much time on their phones as they do with their children.

Over 2,000 parents responded to the New York Post’s questionnaire looking at phone usage and attitudes around screen time behavior.

The average time spent browsing on smartphones was 2 hours and 17 minutes. On the other hand, screen-free time with kids was reported to be 2 hours and 41 minutes on average.