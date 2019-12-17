Parents Apparently Spend as Much Time on Their Phones as They Do With Their Kids

theAsianparent.com
A recent survey revealed parents spend nearly as much time on their phones as they do with their children.
Over 2,000 parents responded to the New York Post’s questionnaire looking at phone usage and attitudes around screen time behavior.
The average time spent browsing on smartphones was 2 hours and 17 minutes. On the other hand, screen-free time with kids was reported to be 2 hours and 41 minutes on average.
Screen time rules for children
- Limited screen time: 65%
- Have full access to the child’s phone: 57%
- Only educational shows/videos allowed: 55%
- No screen time during dinner time: 53%
- No screen time before bedtime: 44%
Parents’ priorities when it comes to raising their children
Providing children with a good education: 59%
- Prioritizing children’s physical health: 53%
- Set up an environment for a happy childhood: 44%
- Teaching healthy social skills: 43%
- Teaching pragmatic skills for future careers: 38%
How to use technology effectively for parenting
Connect screen time to physical and creative activity
Set specific times to use screens
Use alternatives for quiet time
