I Broke a 'Fat Girl Rule' by Chopping Off All My Hair & It Changed the Way I Think About Beauty

Lauren Gordon
I remember being in eighth grade, sitting on AIM, chatting with a boy I had a crush on. I was at my peak awkward phase -- shiny metallic braces, plus-size figure, dotted with hormonal acne. At the time, I was convinced that I was repulsive. But if the teen movies I watched incessantly taught me anything, it's that in spite of my "offensive" outward appearance, I still had a shot at getting the guy because underneath it all I really was a good person.
Though I can't recall what slick line I used to turn the conversation toward crushes, I put feelers out there for what he liked in girls.
He rattled off every feature I didn't have, except that he loved long hair. Long hair? Oh, long hair I had in droves. It cascaded nearly the whole length of my back. So clinging desperately to the hope that it would be enough, I oh-so-very slyly reminded him that I had long hair, to which he replied: "Yeah, I know! It's the only pretty thing about you."
O-U-C-H.
-
Although I genuinely think this young boy was rather ignorant to what he was actually saying, it stuck with me.
For pretty much my entire adult life, I've kept my hair long. There have been bouts of short bobs and shoulder-length 'dos, but for the most part my hair grew long and thick and hung down to my lower back.
-
As a fat woman, it served as my armor.
-
-
The maintenance of such a hairstyle didn't bother me at all ... until I had a kid.
-
I began obsessively searching "fat girl pixie cuts" on Instagram, Pinterest, and general Google Images.
I was desperate to get a glimmer of what I might look like with truly short hair, and I was looking for these cuts from every possible angle. When I found a style I'd like, I'd add "fat girl with XX haircut from the side," "... from the front," and even "... from the top" because I even worried about what tall people would see.
Y'all, I paid $3.99 for an app that lets you "try on" different hairstyles.
-
-
It was as I was staring at a digitized version of myself with super short hair that I had this super enlightened thought: "What the eff am I doing?!"
First of all, it's just hair. What's the worst that could happen? I hate it? It will grow back. And if I REALLY, REALLY, REALLY hated it, I could buy a wig.
Second of all, who says fat women can't rock a short haircut and still look feminine? And beautiful? And dare I say even sexy? Certainly not me -- I'd never once in my life thought a woman looked less beautiful because of the length of her hair, so why should I assume anyone would think that of me?
-
Then and there I called my hairstylist, booked my appointment ... and I did it.
-
-
But as time went by, I started feeling more and more comfortable with it. I dyed it a color that spoke more to my style and shaped it up.
-
But the most important thing is that I realized my hair wasn't what made me beautiful.
