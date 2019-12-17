I Broke a 'Fat Girl Rule' by Chopping Off All My Hair & It Changed the Way I Think About Beauty



Lauren Gordon

I remember being in eighth grade, sitting on AIM, chatting with a boy I had a crush on. I was at my peak awkward phase -- shiny metallic braces, plus-size figure, dotted with hormonal acne. At the time, I was convinced that I was repulsive. But if the teen movies I watched incessantly taught me anything, it's that in spite of my "offensive" outward appearance, I still had a shot at getting the guy because underneath it all I really was a good person.

Though I can't recall what slick line I used to turn the conversation toward crushes, I put feelers out there for what he liked in girls.

He rattled off every feature I didn't have, except that he loved long hair. Long hair? Oh, long hair I had in droves. It cascaded nearly the whole length of my back. So clinging desperately to the hope that it would be enough, I oh-so-very slyly reminded him that I had long hair, to which he replied: "Yeah, I know! It's the only pretty thing about you."

O-U-C-H.